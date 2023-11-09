Authorities say the investigation into the bus burning in Yopal is on the right track – news

Authorities held an extraordinary security council, and provided a balance of the actions that will be implemented after the disturbance of public order in Yopal, where two individuals incinerated a bus from the Coflonorte – Libertadores company.

In the results, the Secretary of the Government Department, Oscar Gómez Peñalosa, asked the community to trust the authorities who are advancing the investigation work to clarify the case, pointing out that important evidentiary material was collected at the scene of the criminal act.

For his part, Colonel Edgar Mauricio Prada, commander of Brigade 16, pointed out that witnesses to the incident indicated that the subjects identified themselves as members of La Nueva Marquetalia, which the officer emphasizes has no influence nor exists in the area, therefore which is investigating the possible involvement of common crime.

The Officer indicated that the involvement of the ELN, the Second Marquetalia or the Gulf Clan has not yet been confirmed.

Regarding security measures, the authorities indicated that controls will be increased in the transportation terminals of all municipalities and meetings will be held with transportation companies to verify security, identification and passenger transportation protocols.

A security committee will be held this Thursday to establish a reward that will expedite the capture of the individuals linked to the incident.

