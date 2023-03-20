Home News Authorities search for missing Arhuaco mamo between Cesar and Magdalena
Authorities search for missing Arhuaco mamo between Cesar and Magdalena

Arhuaco authorities, in conjunction with the National Army and the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, are advancing the search for Mamo Fidel Izquierdo, who has been missing since February 12. Izquierdo was last seen in the village of San Pablo in the town of Nuevo Colón, jurisdiction of Pueblo Bello.

According to Digneris Izquierdo, council of the Aty Kwakumake Government House, on the day of the disappearance the mamo came to the village of San Pablo to visit his in-laws and at night he left the house and never returned.

Search day. / Photo: Courtesy.

“Since then, no more has been heard from him. The search was activated, but the community says they have no information”said Digneris Izquierdo.

He added that on Friday they went to the area in the company of the public force, in addition to a team of sabaneros, asking each indigenous person, house to house and with the relatives, but without receiving an answer.

WORRY

The leader said that under the same modality the major Juan Bautista disappeared four months ago; After an intense search they found his remains without knowing how he died and under what circumstances.
“The entire community is afraid that the same thing will happen to Mamo Fidel”Digneris Izquierdo pointed out.
In this sense, he called on the public to communicate any information to the Municipal Ombudsman of Pueblo Bello, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police, indigenous authorities or the Aty Kwakumuke Government House. Fidel Izquierdo is one of the mamos of the Seyarukuingumu community.

THE PYLON

