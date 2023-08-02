Authorities search suspect’s home in Gilgo Beach serial murders, leaving chaos for family

Investigation into Gilgo Beach Serial Murders Leads to Chaos at Suspect’s Home

(CNN) – The home of suspect Rex Heuermann in New York was searched by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation into the Gilgo Beach serial murders, leaving a chaotic scene for his family, according to Heuermann’s wife and their attorney.

Heuermann was arrested three weeks ago and was charged with the murder of three of the “Gilgo Four,” a group of women whose remains were discovered along a short stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo beach in 2010.

Following the arrest, Heuermann’s wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for divorce and moved back into the family home, which had been “trashed” by investigators, according to her lawyer.

“He returned home to the complete destruction of his family residence, where he lived and raised the children,” said Robert Macedonio, Ellerup’s attorney. “Everything in the house was turned upside down. The dresser drawers were emptied. The bathtub in the bathroom, which was made of vinyl, was open. The floors were destroyed. The sofas and mattresses were taken away.”

Macedonio added that the family is now struggling to find space to move around in their own home due to the piles of rubble left behind after the search.

“We got another chair out of the basement and brought it up so my son and I can sit down and talk. He’s so distraught and he doesn’t understand it, and as a mother, I have no answers for him,” said Ellerup in an interview with the New York Post.

“But I told him, ‘We’re together. That’s really what matters now. That you and I are sitting here together and that we’ll get through this.'”

She also revealed that her children cry themselves to sleep every night.

Meanwhile, the family is still assessing the items that were taken by investigators, according to Macedonio.

Although the search and the extent of the destruction may seem unusual, CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson explained that it is part of the necessary process when dealing with such a high-profile case.

“It’s not normal because it’s not every day there’s a serial killer,” said Jackson. “In terms of searching the house and vandalizing it, (the police) have to do their due diligence.”

“They are going to look for any connection to his current case, such as DNA, blood, hair or other fibers that may have a connection to any of the body parts that turned up,” he added.

In addition to finding evidence related to the charges Heuermann is facing, investigators are likely also looking for any connections the suspect may have to other crimes, according to Jackson.

“Based on human nature and people trying to shake off the day, a lot of evidence could be recovered from pipes, from tiles and other things that have taken root in other areas in the bathroom, and I’m sure that’s what they focus on,” he said.

During the search, authorities discovered a shipment of between 200 and 300 weapons hidden in a locked vault behind a metal door inside the suspect’s home.

Authorities confirmed that they are also investigating other Heuermann properties in South Carolina and Nevada, where similar searches may be conducted.

CNN’s Laura Coates, Elizabeth Wolfe, and Jessica Xing contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

