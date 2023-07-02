Home » Authorities seize a ton of cocaine valued at $25 million in the Estero de Jaltepeque – Diario La Página
News

Authorities seize a ton of cocaine valued at $25 million in the Estero de Jaltepeque – Diario La Página

by admin

Elements of the National Navy seized this afternoon a boat that was carrying a ton of cocaine valued at $25 million, in the waters of the Estero de Jaltepeque, as reported by the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele.

The vessel was boarded 525 nautical miles southwest of the Bocana El Cordoncillo, in said estuary, being the furthest naval operation against drug trafficking from the Salvadoran coast that has ever been carried out, the president said.

In the operation, 6 crew members were captured: 3 are of Ecuadorian origin, and 3 are of Mexican nationality. “It is estimated that it contains approximately 1 ton of cocaine, valued at about 25,000,000 dollars,” Bukele confirmed.

See also  Coach Klaus Schmidt leaves SCR Altach

You may also like

They “caught” him with the loot

New Committee of Electoral Guarantees, was fulfilled in...

SPD wants to campaign for a higher minimum...

Kindu: the PROVED of Maniema 1 is satisfied...

Essmar fulfills its role as inspector in the...

EQS-Adhoc: Steuler Tile Group AG: High sales slumps...

VIDEO: how to prepare body and mind for...

Trump Pressured Arizona Governor to Find Evidence of...

Colombia and Nicaragua will define their border conflict

Attackers recognized on the train

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy