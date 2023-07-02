Authorities seize a ton of cocaine valued at $25 million in the Estero de Jaltepeque – Diario La Página

Elements of the National Navy seized this afternoon a boat that was carrying a ton of cocaine valued at $25 million, in the waters of the Estero de Jaltepeque, as reported by the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele.

The vessel was boarded 525 nautical miles southwest of the Bocana El Cordoncillo, in said estuary, being the furthest naval operation against drug trafficking from the Salvadoran coast that has ever been carried out, the president said.

Our National Navy has just seized a boat 525 Nautical Miles Southwest of the Bocana el Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque. This being the furthest naval operation against drug trafficking from the Salvadoran coast that our country has carried out. Aboard the… pic.twitter.com/p2jTmBjAZD — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 1, 2023

In the operation, 6 crew members were captured: 3 are of Ecuadorian origin, and 3 are of Mexican nationality. “It is estimated that it contains approximately 1 ton of cocaine, valued at about 25,000,000 dollars,” Bukele confirmed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

