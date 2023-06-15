Home » Authorities seized 429 kilos of cocaine in Usulután
Authorities seized 429 kilos of cocaine in Usulután

Authorities seized 429 kilos of cocaine in Usulután

Agents of the National Civil Police (PNC), together with the Prosecutor’s Office, seized a shipment of 429 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately 10 million dollars, as reported on Wednesday by the head of the Ministry of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

The official indicated, during a press conference and presentation of the seized narcotics, that Benjamin Franklin Blandón Ramirez, 36, an alleged member of a gang dedicated to illicit cocaine trafficking, was captured in the police operation.

The drug shipment was located in the municipality of Jucuarán, in the eastern department of Usulután.

Villatoro explained that “this structure has been monitored since 2021” and that it is “a regional cocaine trafficking structure that moves the drug from Costa Rica and Nicaragua to its station in El Salvador, to then follow its transit. to Guatemala”.

A 2020 report from the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) indicates that drug trafficking in Central America and the Caribbean contributes to increasing the already very high level of violence in the region due to the competitive struggle between criminal groups.

