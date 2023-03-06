The Farallones de Cali make up the protected area largest in the region of the middle basin of the Cauca Riverwhich groups a great variety of ecosystems, becoming a great reservoir of biodiversity.

However, beyond the efforts made by the national authorities to dismantle illegal mining in the Farallones de Cali Natural Park, the conduct continues for more than five years creating havoc.

Given this situation, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in the development of a preventive action, asked the Cali authorities to report on the alleged illegal mining activities that would be taking place in the park

National Natural quoted.

“There are currently valid arrest warrants and reports of the actions carried out against the possible identification of the leaders of these illegal acts in the park, one of the 59 protected areas of the park system in the country”.

This says part of the public statement in which the Valle del Cauca Regional Investigation Office of the Attorney General’s Office asks the Cali Police, the National Army, the Attorney General’s Office, among others, to make known if they have accompanied the competent entities to investigate and monitor these types of events.

This activity is being coordinated by criminal gangs due to the magnitude of the damage to the ecosystem and the million-dollar investment in machineryequipment and food found for illegal mining,” said General Wilson Chávez, commander of the Army’s Third Brigade,

“There is a vicious circle between criminal organizations and gangs dedicated to drug trafficking to maintain this illegal activity, with which they not only finance the destruction of the National Park, but also turn off any source of life,” added the General.

Data:

1. 242 hectares of land have been affected by illegal mining, in the Farallones de Cali.

2. Mining is one of the economic activities that generates the most negative impacts on the environment.

environment.

3. The contamination of the water with mercury, the instability of the land, the affectation of the landscape and the displacement of animals and plants from their natural habitat are the main devastations that it generates.

4. The Mayor of Cali, the National Army and National Natural Parks of Colombia, support the logistical work to control illegal mining in the Farallones de Cali.

5. A high mountain checkpoint located at the height of the Ventiaderos sector, coordinates various actions not only against illegal mining, but also to prevent invasion of properties of environmental interest.

Areas most impacted by illegal mining in Valle del Cauca:

• San Pablo and La Candelaria (Faraglioni).

• The charm (Pance) where there are 3,869 square meters affected by illegal gold mining.

• The path El Otoño (Pance river basin), where 18 mine entrances are recorded.

• La Leonera and Pichindéwhere there are 36 sites with some mining activity.

