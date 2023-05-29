Home » Authorities will investigate the death of a renowned horseman in Pitalito
Authorities will investigate the death of a renowned horseman in Pitalito

In the village of Bajo Solarte, just 10 minutes from the urban area of ​​the municipality of Pitalito, a tragic event has occurred that has shocked the local community. Mr. Ramiro Orozco, widely known as ‘Chalán’, was found dead last Saturday morning in one of the rooms of the house where he was staying.

The authorities are working hard to collect the necessary evidence to clarify the circumstances surrounding his unexpected death. Although the possibility that the elderly inflicted the wound voluntarily is considered as a hypothesis, other assumptions that suggest the participation of third parties in a possible crime are ruled out.

It is important to highlight that Mr. Ramiro Orozco suffered from a terminal illness, so it has not yet been determined whether this would have been a factor that led to his death. However, it has been confirmed that he was found with a wound caused by a revolver at the height of his head.

The departure of ‘Chalán’ leaves a significant void in the horse riding community in the region. For years, Ramiro Orozco has left an important legacy in the local equestrian world. He was an outstanding trainer of horses that managed to establish themselves as great world champions. In addition, he served as a mentor to numerous young people, teaching them the art of chalanería and guiding them to become excellent riders both in Colombia and abroad.

The relatives and followers of ‘Chalán’ have expressed their deep regret and have left heartfelt messages of condolences through social networks. One of them, shared by my colleague and friend Diniel Osorio, says: «Sad news. I learn of the death of a great man on horseback in the city of Pitalito, my friend Ramiro Orozco. You have advanced in the cavalcade of life. Good trip, friend. You leave with the satisfaction of having fulfilled your duty, you did an exceptional job on this plane. Rest in peace”.

The Pitalito community deeply mourns the loss of this outstanding horseman and leader in the equestrian discipline. ‘Chalán’ will be remembered for his dedication, talent and contribution to the world of chalanería, leaving an indelible mark on all those who had the opportunity to meet him and learn from him.

The authorities will continue with the investigations to clarify the events surrounding his death, while the community unites in a feeling of sadness and remembrance towards this horse riding icon in Pitalito.

