Headed by the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lassoauthorities will hold a meeting in the Chone canton to define the actions that will be carried out due to the emergency caused by the floods in that canton.

The appointment is expected to start at 12:30 in the library of the Laica Eloy Alfaro University. Av. Eloy Alfaro, in front of the entrance of the San Calletano citadel.

Prior to this meeting, the First President spoke, by telephone, with the mayor of Chone, Leonardo Rodríguez, to set the road map to follow during his visit to the Manabita canton.

The Head of State promised to work in an “inter-institutional and comprehensive manner in the care of the affected population through the Executive entities.”

It should be remembered that according to a statement released by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMHI), the reason for the storm that is being experienced in certain parts of Ecuador is due to ‘Yaku’, an atypical low pressure system, which was recorded off to the north coast of Peru.

This was strengthened by the warming of the sea surface temperature, the presence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone and the Madden Julian Oscillation (climate pattern). As a result of this, the intense rains will continue in the central and southern coast region of Ecuador.