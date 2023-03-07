In Cali, the ‘Severo Sinvergüenza’ wafleria is a controversial commercial establishment that sells genital-shaped desserts, which is attended by a group of attractive vendors. However, one of the collaborators has become the emblem of the place, located in the Parque del Perro.

Ray Cabrera, is the star vendor who in recent days has put the controversial establishment in the ‘eye of a hurricane’; since, he has starred in various videos published through social networks, where he is seen licking condensed milk from the chest of his clients, actions that are considered by the authorities as “obscene”.

For this reason, the Secretary of Security of the city of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet, assured that in the next few days a visit would be made in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Welfare, the Cali Fire Department and the Metropolitan Police, to the commercial establishment to verify ” the conditions in which these activities are being carried out”.

Faced with this controversy, it was learned that the ‘scoundrel’ is a Venezuelan who arrived in the country 6 years ago; and although there are more employees in the premises, generally the women prefer that he take care of them, due to the technique that he applies in his service. Since he not only licks their chest, but he also approaches his crotch suggestively.

Finally, ‘Severo Sinvergüenza’ issued a statement rejecting what happened in his establishment.

“We are aware that videos are circulating on the networks about specific events that have happened within our establishment. As part of the experience we provide, we want to make it clear that we have trained our workers. This so that everything they do is based on respect and consent. Any act that crosses the limit of fun and sensuality is prohibited. As a brand we are not responsible for this type of actions within our premises”.

He also assured that he will adopt the necessary measures to prevent this type of incident from happening again in the future.