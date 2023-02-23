News Authorization of the SNA to organize the 9th course-competition for executives by admin February 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 13 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Database of Opinions and Circular Notes Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard FOIA sponsorship Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Balance Colombiatex 2023: historical figures and millionaire economic spill 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Potatoes in the diet of those who play sports next post Pd, Schlein to La7: “Ticket with Bonaccini? It makes no sense, the time of the patriarchal party with women in the role of deputy is over” You may also like Inner Mongolia Alashan Zuoqi Coal Mine Collapse Rescue... February 23, 2023 Forex, dollar higher, strong data signals higher rates... February 23, 2023 Stories of a resident part II February 23, 2023 RootsTech and Family Discovery Day 2023 February 23, 2023 Revealing corruption in Mexico asks AMLO for ex-convict February 23, 2023 ASEAN, China speeds up consultations on the “Code... February 23, 2023 The commercialization of borojó – Chocó7días.com February 23, 2023 within two weeks the crisis table in the... February 23, 2023 On March 9, a man was killed with... February 23, 2023 Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau uses “micro-innovation”... February 23, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.