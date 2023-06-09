Home » authors at the Valledupar Book Fair
authors at the Valledupar Book Fair

authors at the Valledupar Book Fair

From the House of Culture of Valledupar, four poets from the Caribbean region described how they view reality and the meaning that poetry has for them, a literary genre through which they have been able to recount their experiences for several years. The foregoing, within the framework of the first Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023, organized by Diario EL PILÓN.

In the conversation ‘Literature and Life: how five poets from Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena look at reality’, the authors Yenis Muñoz, Lindantonella Solano, Pedro Olivella and Aminta Beleño and Jairo Mejía participated, and talked with the poet Martha Navarro.

Poetry is my life, it is the mystery of life and with that it leads to the mystery of death in the same way. When death is born it is because she is the one who cries because she knows that one day she will close the eyes of the one who has just been bornr”, expressed Jairo Mejía Cuello.

At the same time, he highlighted that the Valledupar Book Fair allows opening spaces for children, youth and adults to share their passion for literature.

This type of scenario is essential to grow spiritually, give young people, children and adults a stepping stone to share this passion for literature. Undoubtedly, this type of event must take place constantly”he added.

For his part, Pedro Olivella said that poetry seduces by its simplicity and the incorporation of being, allowing the writer to appropriate it.

Finally, the poet Lindantonella Solano mentioned that poetry “They are the images, literary figures that one uses to be able to write what normally, if we talk about a sunset, we all know it, but when I am going to talk about that sunset in poetry, the metaphor must be usedsome elements that are key and that allow the reader to understand the sunset in a complex way and that is what makes it different”.

The First Valledupar Book Fair will last until Sunday, June 11, with the Historic Center of Valledupar as the setting for one of the most important literary events in the Caribbean region.

