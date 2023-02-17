Repairing the dings and dents on the vehicle had always been an expensive, time consuming task that often left us without a vehicle for several days.

Today we are talking about express automotive aesthetics, thanks to Auto Prime, a company that broke all vehicle repair paradigms with a fast, efficient, and high-quality methodology.

A technique developed in the United States and adapted to the Colombian market, optimizing processes according to the type of vehicle.

The methodology is based on controlled pressure and traction tools that return the sheet to its original shape without touching the paint.

“Auto Prime, is a company in the automotive sector in which we wanted to take a different niche, focused on the repair of bumps and dents in vehicles without the need to paint. It is something not seen in Colombia that represents savings of time and money for the owner of the vehicle” assured Diego González, CEO of Auto Prime.

Within the portfolio of services they have express painting, automotive detailing, readiness for the sale of a vehicle or a newly purchased vehicle, and ceramic coating to protect the paint, among others.

Value added

When a vehicle is going to be sold, the original paint is an added value that enhances it. “Factory paint sticks electrostatically, which gives it a different adherence and a particular finish. When going through the appraisal processes, this factor is key, which is why it is important to always maintain the original paint” assured Diego González.

And it is that express aesthetics is a winning concept from every point of view. “Depending on the blow, you can save between 40 and 80% of the value of a repair. That is to say that there are savings in money and time, not to mention that having the car the same day is something that is priceless. An arrangement of this size with original paint, repaired and ready is a real plus” he pointed out.

Auto detailing

Regardless of the time the vehicle has been used, auto detailing allows you to recover the vehicle as if it were new.

“Those cars that already have an old appearance, we renew them and leave them brand new. The change it gives is incredible because the result is amazing. It is an option for those who want to go back in time and use their car” explained González.

Under specialized techniques in strategic areas, the bodywork, seats, vinyl, tires, plastic, acrylic, among others, the owner of the vehicle returns to having it as new.

Auto Prime has customers all over the country, since they send the vehicles by tow truck from other cities to be repaired.

They are currently located at Carrera 66 No. 13E-97 in the city of Cali and are about to open a branch in the city of Miami.

Reports: 318 5110146

@autoprimecali

Complementary services

– Repair of bumps and dents without painting

– Ceramic protection services

– Ceramic coating for the vehicle

– Scratch repair

– Sheet and express paint

– Light scratches

No service takes more than four days

Comments