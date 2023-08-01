Auto sales up 8.75% in Italy in July – News

In Italy, 119,207 cars were sold in July, 8.75% more than in the same month in 2022.





In the first seven months of the year there were 960,765 registrations, up by 21.02% over the same period last year. The data is from the Ministry of Transport.





The Stelllantis group sold in Italy in July – according to data processed by Dataforce – 38,304 cars, 0.3% less than in the same month last year. The market share is equal to 32.1% against 35%. In the seven months of 2023, the group registered 317,736, up by 8.4% on the same period of 2022. The share decreased from 36.9 to 33%



