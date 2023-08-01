Home » Auto sales up 8.75% in Italy in July – News
News

Auto sales up 8.75% in Italy in July – News

by admin
Auto sales up 8.75% in Italy in July – News

In Italy, 119,207 cars were sold in July, 8.75% more than in the same month in 2022.


In the first seven months of the year there were 960,765 registrations, up by 21.02% over the same period last year. The data is from the Ministry of Transport.


The Stelllantis group sold in Italy in July – according to data processed by Dataforce – 38,304 cars, 0.3% less than in the same month last year. The market share is equal to 32.1% against 35%. In the seven months of 2023, the group registered 317,736, up by 8.4% on the same period of 2022. The share decreased from 36.9 to 33%

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Jenn Muriel spoke for the first time about her breakup with the influencer

You may also like

The Security Council ends the mandate of MINUSMA,...

President Xi Jinping Congratulates 10th Anniversary of China-Pakistan...

Fourteen year old dies hit by a pirated...

How to care for neck skin?

IX Games of La Francophonie: giant puppets amaze...

Mendrisio Prize | 6 months in Switzerland to...

They block the Alto de la Vuelta road...

Ministry of Agriculture issues guidance to combat negative...

The entire Riviera of Emilia-Romagna is suitable for...

Gallery: A bucket stuck in mud near the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy