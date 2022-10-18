Home News Automobile collides with a truck on the A4: one dead
An accident, with a fatal outcome, occurred shortly before 5.30 pm on Tuesday 18 October on the A4 motorway, near Portogruaro in the direction of Trieste.

From the first information – on the spot Traffic police, firefighters, 118, staff of the Venetian Autovie and mechanical rescue vehicles – a car violently collided with a heavy vehicle.

Both were proceeding in the lane where there were slowdowns. Following the accident, the section between San Stino and Portogruaro was closed towards Trieste. Those coming from Venice then leave at San Stino di Livenza.

The San Stino junction is closed for those heading to Trieste. There are queues between Cessalto and the Portogruaro junction.

