Automotive sector strike threatens US economy – EntornoInteligente

(CNN) — With the historic United Auto Workers strike officially underway, experts say the U.S. economy is already suffering, but the impact is not likely to send the country into a recession.

“This is because the unionized part of the industry, while still large, is no longer as important a part of the national economy as it once was,” Gabriel Ehrlich, an economic forecasting expert at the University of Michigan, told CNN.

But the ultimate impact of the strike depends on factors such as its duration, whether companies lay off workers at other plants, how many workers leave their jobs and how long it takes for unions and companies to negotiate an agreement.

UAW President Shawn Fain stated that they are not going to “destroy the economy.” “The truth is, we’re going to destroy the multi-trillion-dollar economy,” he said.

And although estimates of the economic impact of the strike do not point to “destroying the economy,” the damage could be significant.

For example, if all UAW workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis went on strike for 10 days, it would cost the U.S. economy $5 billion, according to Anderson Economic Group estimates.

Another estimate by Ehrlich assumes that the immediate indirect effect would be much smaller. He estimates that $440 million worth of revenue would be lost nationwide if all UAW members went on strike for two weeks. If the strike lasts eight weeks, he estimates national income would be hit by $9.1 billion.

These are the ways the US economy could be hurt by the strike:

Companies near the strike sites will see their income decrease

Although striking UAW members will receive $500 a week in strike pay, it likely will not be enough to maintain their normal spending. This means local businesses near strike sites will lose revenue.

If the strike continues long enough, it could lead companies near affected auto plants to lay off workers, said Tyler Theile, vice president and director of public policy at Anderson Economic Group.

Suppliers working with Big Three automakers may have to lay off workers

With nationwide auto inventories still below pre-pandemic levels, the Big Three automakers are going to be eager to resume production as soon as the strike ends, Ehrlich said. That is why he hopes that they will delay as much as possible the cancellation of orders for necessary parts from suppliers.

But when automakers start canceling orders, it will have a domino effect throughout the network of parts suppliers. At first, suppliers that work directly with automakers, so-called first-tier suppliers, will try to keep workers on the payroll because they are worried about being able to rehire them if they are laid off.

But if the strike continues, they will have no choice but to fire.

Then the problem can spread. Second-tier suppliers, that is, those that supply first-tier companies, could also be forced to lay off workers.

Tax revenues will decrease

Fewer people working will mean the government won’t be able to collect as much tax revenue. This is important because it means that fewer programs will receive the funding they need.

At the state level, Ehrlich estimates that Michigan, the epicenter of many of the strikes, will suffer a $10.6 million drop in tax revenue if the strike lasts two weeks.

Cars could become more expensive

Anderson Economic Group estimates that 25,000 vehicles will be out of production if the strike lasts 10 days. This would lead to an increase in car prices, especially given the shortage of stocks, says Theile.

However, the impact of the strike will be nothing like the Covid-19 pandemic or computer chip shortages that largely paralyzed the entire US auto industry in recent years, according to Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox. Automotive.

Currently, new vehicle prices are up almost 3% from last year, according to the August Consumer Price Index.

