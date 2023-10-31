Autonomous Region Holds On-Site Promotion Meeting for “Ji Zi Bend” Battle of the Yellow River

On October 30, an on-site promotion meeting for the “Several Bends” battle of the Yellow River was held in Ordos City in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region. The meeting was attended by Dai Qin, Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region, who delivered a speech.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that in order to successfully combat the challenges faced by the Yellow River, it is crucial to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Additionally, it is important to align with the plans and strategies put forth by the autonomous region party committee and government.

The key focus of the meeting was to address the two major issues of sediment entering the Yellow River and sand invasion. Measures were discussed to prevent these hazards and the participants agreed to coordinate efforts in four key areas: climbing mountains, controlling sand sources, protecting the environment, and implementing agricultural water conservation and industrial development projects.

It was emphasized that the collaboration between different parties is crucial in order to achieve substantive project progress during the winter and spring seasons. The goal is to collectively win the tough battle against the challenges faced by the Yellow River.

The on-site promotion meeting was seen as a significant step in addressing the various issues that the Yellow River is currently facing. The meeting highlighted the commitment and determination of the autonomous region to protect and preserve this important natural resource.

Overall, the meeting provided a platform for key stakeholders to come together, share ideas, and develop strategies to combat the challenges faced by the Yellow River. Through collective efforts and coordination, it is hoped that substantive progress will be made in the near future.