ROME. The oppositions do not like differentiated autonomy (“it splits the country”), but in reality it does not even excite a part of the majority. The reform-flag of the League is contested by a large portion of the Democratic Party, but it is also viewed with distrust by the centrist and 5-star parties and even among the government allies there is more than a fear even if the Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida is keen to underline: «No forcing from Calderoli».

Forza Italia and Fdi are not saying no, but are asking for corrections, additions and measures to accompany the transfer of greater responsibilities to the Regions. Antonio Tajani, Foreign Minister and vice-president of Fi, explains it for example, speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of Francesco Roccia’s candidacy for the Lazio regional elections: «We need to discuss autonomy. We at Forza Italia are in favour” but “two answers are needed: the role of Rome as the capital and there must be no increase in the differences between North and South”.

Fabio Rampelli, Fdi, also adds presidentialism among the conditions for the ok to autonomy: «As far as we are concerned, the facts are simple: constitutional reform and ordinary law on Rome, direct election of the Head of State, strengthening of powers for regions and municipalities, guarantee of essential levels of performance for all primary services in all territories of the peninsula”. And Maurizio Gasparri of Fi also evokes presidentialism: «No prejudices on the reform that concerns the autonomy of the Regions. But obviously it will be necessary to act at 360 degrees by pursuing the presidential choice by approving, as soon as possible, the rules to give Rome the capital adequate powers to be included in the Constitution» he declares, while from parliamentary sources we learn that the Minister for Reforms Elisabetta Casellati within half month he will complete the round of confrontation with the majority with the League, to then meet with the minority parties.

There are harsh criticisms regarding autonomy from the opposition. One of the most favorable is Stefano Bonaccini, president of Emilia Romagna and candidate to lead the Democratic Party. But he too sets boundaries, knowing that the positions in the party on this issue are on the average negative: “It’s a mistake to be against regardless,” he says. But then he lists a series of “preconditions: defining the essential levels of performance, a” framework law “to involve Parliament, removing divisive issues such as school and health“. The rest of the Democratic Party is much tougher. Francesco Boccia speaks of «League autonomy splits Italy» and the deputy secretary Giuseppe Provenzano adds: «Calderoli is tired of reading that he wants to split Italy. Well, withdraw the differentiated autonomy design. And what does the sister of Italy Giorgia Meloni say? Do you trade equal rights for presidentialism?” Mara Carfagna, Action, also protests: «Calderoli is looking for a shared path, for a reform that reduces inequalities and does not increase them». And M5s, with Mario Turco, is asking the government to let Parliament discuss the essential levels of performance, “if it doesn’t want to split Italy”.