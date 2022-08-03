The causes of the death of Akila Ogorchukwu would be compatible with the crushing of the body, which would probably also have resulted in suffocation. This is what transpires from the first data of the autopsy, carried out today, on the body of the Nigerian peddler, killed last Friday in Civitanova Marche by Filippo Ferlazzo. It is still unclear whether the crushing caused vital organ trauma that was decisive for death.

“Stop, you kill him like this”

“Stop, you kill him like this”, the passers-by shouted. But Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, 32, did not stop. He beat the peddler with his own crutch, which helped him walk after an accident. He hit him several times throughout the body. And when the victim fell from the beatings, he climbed on top of him, keeping his head pressed to the ground. “Piece of m …”, he told him him. Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian, a wife and an 8-year-old child, died like this, among the motionless gazes along Corso Umberto I, the shopping street of Civitanova Marche. While he was begging in front of the shops. His attacker was arrested by the police for voluntary murder and robbery, because after the beating he also walked away with the victim’s phone.

A shameful indifference

A ferocious attack, which took place shortly after 2 pm yesterday in front of a shop, and immortalized by the videos of the surveillance cameras and by those along the road. The video of a witness, a 28-year-old Moldovan girl, resumes the scene: Ferlazzo is on top of the victim, who tries to free himself, but he crushes his head to the ground, while the people around ask to call the police, a dog barks , someone yells: “You kill him like this”, “stop”. The lawyer Francesco Mantellawho in the past assisted the Nigerian and will now represent the widow, comments on the disconcerted video: “It’s creepy. Nobody intervenes to help him, to stop that murderous fury. We need to ask ourselves about this shameful indifference, there is no more civic sense, sensitivity , solidarity “.

The 49 minutes at the center of the investigation

But 49 minutes could make a difference to Alika’s murder. In the order for the precautionary measure it is noted that the two police officers of the police station blocked Ferlazzo at 14:11; the doctors found the death at 3 pm The attack, according to the images in the possession of the police (those taken from the public security system along Corso Umberto I) lasted a maximum four minutes. And from the moment the killer was blocked to the moment the Nigerian’s heart stopped beating they passed 49 minutes. If the findings of the autopsy were to confirm this time frame, this could also affect the assessments of the Prosecutor’s Office (pm Claudio Rastrelli). Ferlazzo stated that Alika was alive when he walked away after hitting him. After the conclusion of the autopsy, the coroner Ilaria of the Vine passed the ball to the Communications Prosecutor, reporting only that he had proceeded to make several withdrawals. Confidentiality also by the biased consultant appointed by Alika’s family, Francesca Tombesi.

The widow’s pain

Before the autopsy, the tragic task of recognizing the body as part of the wife. The widow wanted to see her husband for the last time. “A heartbreaking moment – he reported Francesco Mantellaa lawyer who protects the victim’s family – of deep despair. “Accompanying Charity in the recognition room were her brother and a woman, a pastor of the Nigerian community, who had to support her.