Autopsy confirms jogger killed by bear in Trentino

Autopsy confirms jogger killed by bear in Trentino

An autopsy of a 26-year-old jogger whose body was found in a forest in Trentino on Thursday has confirmed the man was killed by a bear. The man was still alive when he was attacked by the animal, Italian media reported. The body was found in a wooded area above the municipality of Caldes in Trentino.

Video: For the Trentino governor Maurizio Fugatti it is clear: the bear has to go.

Body found next to hiking trail

The body was discovered by sniffer dogs next to the hiking trail. The search was launched after the man’s partner contacted the police because her partner had not returned home. The public prosecutor’s office in Trento launched an investigation.

The victim must have lived through terrible minutes: a stick with bloodstains indicated that the passionate athlete could have tried to defend himself desperately against the bear. The experts are now trying to find out which of the bears living in the Trentino forests could have attacked the man.

Video: The mayor of Caldes spoke up after the body was found

90 wild bears in Trentino

In early March, a man was attacked and injured by a bear on a hiking trail in a forest in Trentino. The man was walking his dog when he was attacked by the wild animal. He had to have an operation on his arm.

Around 90 bears live in the wild in Trentino. Sometimes they invade residential areas and attack livestock. A dozen bears were brought to the region from Slovenia and released in 1999 as part of an EU-funded project. In the past 20 years, 19 bears have been identified as having problems living with the community.

From the archive:

Localization: Trento (Italian Trentino) is located around 40 kilometers north of Lake Garda

