Autopsy Images of Slain Deputy Released During Facundo Chávez’s Capital Crime Trial

Autopsy Images of Slain Deputy Released During Capital Crime Trial

El Paso, Monday, July 31, 2023 – The trial of Facundo Chávez, who is facing capital crime charges, took a grim turn today as autopsy images of Pete Herrera, the County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty, were presented in court. The Prosecutor’s Office rested its case after the images were shown, revealing that Herrera died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The courtroom was filled with tension as the jury observed the graphic images of Herrera’s autopsy. The jury also witnessed the aftermath of the shooting, as Chávez had shot and wounded the deputy. These harrowing visuals provided a chilling reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face on a daily basis.

The first witness on the stand today testified about an online search that was conducted at the scene as authorities searched for the weapon used in the crime. This testimony hinted towards a crucial piece of evidence that the prosecution may present later in the trial.

The second witness, Dr. Mario Rascón, the head of the forensic doctor’s office, detailed the injuries sustained by Herrera. His testimony revealed blunt-force injuries to Herrera’s forehead, cheekbones, and nose. Additionally, it was disclosed that Herrera had damage to his heart, diaphragm, and spine, and his left kidney had to be removed. Dr. Rascón concluded that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

The state concluded its evidence, prompting the defense to request a direct verdict. However, Judge Diane Navarrete denied the defense’s motion, signaling that the trial will continue.

After a recess, the defense began calling its own witnesses. The first witness, a records custodian at the El Paso County Detention Center, took the stand. Unfortunately, the defense was unable to question the witness due to potential evidence that had not been examined by the state. This led to an argument between the defense and the prosecution, resulting in Judge Diane Navarrete ordering that the documents be returned sealed to avoid any objections or confusion.

The court adjourned for the day shortly after 1:30 p.m., with proceedings scheduled to resume tomorrow at 9 a.m.

It is important to note that Deputy Pete Herrera passed away on March 22, 2019, while serving his community as a dedicated law enforcement officer. His untimely death continues to reverberate in the legal proceedings surrounding his alleged killer.

The trial of Facundo Chávez is being closely watched by the community and law enforcement officials alike. As the evidence unravels, it is hoped that justice will be served for Deputy Herrera, providing closure for his family and colleagues.

