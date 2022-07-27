Home News Autopsy on little Diana, the first results: “She died of starvation”. Analysis on the bottle and bottle of benzodiazepines
Autopsy on little Diana, the first results: “She died of starvation”. Analysis on the bottle and bottle of benzodiazepines

There is still no definitive outcome and it will take days. And for now we have only been able to put a few fixed points. From the deductions drawn by the coroner during the autopsy carried out on the body of little Diana, it can be assumed with greater probability that she really died of starvation. Of hunger and thirst, in a suffocating heat like that of the last few weeks.

