Autopsy report: US singer Aaron Carter drowned after taking drugs

GThe cause of death has now been determined five months after the death of US singer Aaron Carter. The 34-year-old drowned in his bathtub under the influence of drugs, the Los Angeles coroner said on Tuesday. According to the autopsy report, Carter was found to have a chemical that can be inhaled with canned compressed air and Xanax, a prescription drug for anxiety. Authorities classified the death as an accident.

Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California on November 6, 2022. The forensic medicine said he was pronounced dead by paramedics who had been called.

The younger brother of “Backstreet Boy” Nick Carter celebrated great success as a teen star in the late ’90s with hits like “Crush On You” and “Aaron’s Party”. After that, many comeback attempts were unsuccessful. Carter had repeatedly struggled with mental health issues as well as medication and drug addiction.

