news-txt”>

An agreement was signed for the granting of a 750 million euro loan intended for the modernization of the Alto Adriatico motorway network, the in-house company of the Fvg Region which manages, among other things, the motorway service and the maintenance of stretches between Fvg and Veneto; this is the newco created by Autovie Venete.

Among the interventions foreseen with the funding there is also the completion of the third lane of the A4 Venice-Trieste. The document was signed in the building of the Fvg Region by the sole administrator of Società Autostradale Alto Adriatico Anna Di Pasquale, by the deputy general manager and business manager of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Massimo Di Carlo and by the director for Growth Capital and Project Finance operations of Banca Europe for Investments (EIB) Alessandro Izzo, in the presence of the regional governor Massimiliano Fedriga.

The operation provides for two 375 million euro loans for the expansion and improvement of the A4 Trieste-Venice, A28 Portogruaro-Conegliano, A23 Palmanova-Udine, A57 Tangenziale di Mestre and A34 Villesse Gorizia motorway sections. The works envisage making the infrastructures safe, decongesting traffic and maintaining current employment levels, as recalled by Di Pasquale, who retraced the preparatory procedure for the agreement. The synergy signed today will also bring benefits to the Corridor V Lisbon-Kiev section of the TEN-T network, defined as a crucial junction in the connections between Eastern and Western Europe.

The granting of the loan follows the signing of the cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Veneto Region and Società Autostrade Alto Adriatico. (HANDLE).