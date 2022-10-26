UDINE. The Executive proposes, the Chamber accepts by a majority the rules on productive activities with the yes of the compact center-right and the equally compact no of the oppositions.

The vote on article 2, in fact, gave way to the final phase of the examination, by the legislative assembly chaired by Piero Mauro Zanin, of the draft law 178 bis adjustment maneuver. “Over one billion 78 million euros: important and impressive regional resources, which concretely strengthen all sectors of Friuli Venezia Giulia in a moment of objective criticality for businesses and citizens due to the expensive bills”, said the Finance councilor, Barbara Zilli.

To the contents already explained by the speakers on the contributions assigned to consortia, districts and Confidi, the requests of some councilors were added, starting with the two signed Mazzolini-Slokar (Lega): the first for the Municipality of Tolmezzo, which is allowed to donate to the athletics track of the sports center Maurizio Siega the contribution of 400 thousand euros already assigned to build a multipurpose center; the second for the Municipality of Tarvisio, with the postponement to 2023 of the terms of admissibility of the expenses incurred for interventions connected to the Pisus.

A desire, this one, which he made declare a Sergio Bolzonello (Pd), after having already announced it in the general debate, which will present «a complaint to the guarantee bodies, because it is an aid that has recorded a loss in value of 18.37%.

And if the Municipality of Tarvisio is talking about a 6 million contribution, it means that the loss is about one million, for a European program that dates back to 2013-16 and to which today we want to give another year of time ».

Doubts on the matter also came from my colleague dem Enzo Marsilio.



Among the novelties, however, also those of the Giunta through the councilor Sergio Emidio Bini: 100 thousand euros for 2023 which will move to the creation or enhancement of widespread hotels; confirmation to PromoTurismoFvg for transport services aimed at tourists who intend to use the ski lifts in the winter season 2022-23. In the end, Mauro Di Bert and his Group, Progetto Fvg / Ar, with the leader of the Lega, Mauro Bordinhave been assigned 900 thousand euros more to the request for help that comes from micro, small and medium-sized commercial, tourist and service enterprises.



Marsilio again, but equally Furio Honsell (Open Fvg) with its own amendment which was then withdrawn, had introduced the discourse of non-repayable contributions to swimming pools, swimming facilities and spas to cope with the increases in energy costs, “which we had brought to the attention of the Commission and you had said to withdraw the amendment because you were considering the issue, ”he reminded the majority.

A Mariagrazia Santoro (Pd) the commissioner Bini has ensured interventions for small and medium-sized enterprises that intend to install photovoltaic panels on their warehouses. “We are not just talking about the 2.5 million already made in the summer settlement – explained the commissioner – but we have set aside resources for another 5”.