Av. Cali will connect with the First Line of the Bogotá Metro

More than one million inhabitants of the towns of Bosa and Kennedy will benefit from the construction of the Ciudad de Cali avenue, which to date has an investment of $709,429 million including work and supervision. One of the most advanced groups of this work is group 2, which consists of 2.50 kilometers: from Bosa avenue to Villavicencio avenue and will connect directly with the Metro station, through the pedestrian bridge of the Villavicencio station.

According to Diego Sánchez, director of the Institute for Urban Development (IDU), “the construction phase of this section ends in February 2024, to be delivered to the public service. To date, it has an advance of 35.87%, with an investment of $232,325 million in works and supervision, and currently employs 246 people during daytime and nighttime hours,” explained Sánchez.

Employment generation

This work has generated around 1,400 jobs, with which progress has also been made in the construction of exclusive roads for Public Transport (BRT) and mixed roads. At the Avenida Bosa station, one of the three stations that this section will have, the structure has already been installed and maintenance of the dry networks is currently being carried out. The construction of the Diagonal 49 Sur station is also in progress, in which foundation work is being carried out for the assembly of the metallic structure and the ticket offices.

Sánchez added that: “during this year partial deliveries and some completions of works such as BRT roads, mixed roads, public space, green areas, bicycle paths, ticket offices and bicycle parking lots will be made. In addition, a significant advance will be left in the stations and the pedestrian bridge in the Portal Américas so that they can be delivered in 2024”.

Generalities of the Avenida Ciudad de Cali project

This project has to date an advance of 25.44%. It begins on the border with the municipality of Soacha and ends at Manuel Cepeda Vargas avenue. It will have a length of 7.4 km and contemplates the development of eight stations (6 new and 2 adjusted); an operational connection with the Troncal Américas, an intermodal connection with the First Line of the Bogotá Metro, an elevated roundabout and a pedestrian walkway.

It will include a two-way bike path on the western side, 137,897 m2 of new public space, 75,212.78 m2 of new green areas and 748 new trees. The trees in the corridor will increase by 15%. At the end of the project there will be 994 trees, in addition to 6,101,91 m2 of new landscaping.

This corridor will connect the populations of the Bosa and Kennedy localities, from Ciudad de Cali avenue with Villavicencio avenue, passing through Primero de Mayo and 68 avenues. In this way, the provision of public service will be optimized and travel times will be reduced . The work will end in October 2024.

“We appreciate the collaboration and patience of the public in the face of the difficulties that arise in the mobility of this sector due to the works. We make a call to respect the signaling and the Traffic Auxiliaries, in order to avoid accidents in the sector”, concluded the IDU.

What does the Minister of Finance say?

The Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Ricardo Bonilla, referred to the opening of the bidding process for the second line of the Bogotá Metro, which will have 70% co-financing from the National Government.

The head of the Treasury portfolio assured that this ambitious project will benefit “half of the population of Bogotá, especially the one that goes from Chapinero to Suba and Engativá and with this the horseshoe is completed, which is the initial construction project of the Metro from Bogotá, that is, the section that should have been a single horseshoe finally became two steps”.

He also explained that the work tables are brought forward on the first line.

“It must be defined quickly because, as far as I understand, the consortium that is in charge of the first line has not delivered the detailed studies and only then, at that moment, do we know what its real cost is and we stop speculating about what the difference is. between undergrounding a section and doing it all elevated”, said Bonilla.