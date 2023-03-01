The most important road work currently being developed in Pereira is the construction of the so-called Los Colibríes avenue, which will connect, in its first phase, the urban area of ​​Pereira with the Cerritos corregimiento at the height of El Tigre.

This project presents, according to data from the Infrastructure Secretariat, a 55% progress, that is, it has already exceeded half of the works that correspond to a new 6-lane road (3 in each direction) with a length of 3.4 kilometers from Las Villas Boulevard to El Tigre.

Shortly, part of the road will be paved, remembering that the Mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya López, promised that before the end of March of this year, the first kilometer of this new work must be paved.

About 600 meters of the 3.4 kilometers remain to be opened, taking into account that some properties along the way still need to be acquired.

The idea is to advance in this aspect, so that the work is completely finished by July of this year. Subsequently, work on the second phase would begin.

It is important to mention that in addition to the vehicular lanes, the first phase of the avenue will have 4 roundabouts, including the one that currently exists near the Coralina residential complex, where work will be carried out to facilitate access to the new avenue.

Likewise, two bridges will be built for the passage of fauna and thus prevent them from having to cross the avenue.

It must be remembered that the second stage of the avenue would go from El Tigre to the area where the highly complex hospital will be built (near the Ukumarí Biopark).