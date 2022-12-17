Home News Avalanche at over 2,000 meters above sea level, overwhelmed three ski mountaineers
Avalanche at over 2,000 meters above sea level, overwhelmed three ski mountaineers

AURONZO. A large avalanche has detached between Forcella Pogoffa and Forcella della Neve, above Auronzo, in the Belluno area. Three ski mountaineers were overwhelmed in the detachment, but remained unharmed at an altitude of 2,400 metres.

The three, who were half-buried by the snow, managed to pull themselves out of the snow on their own, helped by other skiers present (about thirty in all), without reporting any consequences. The Suem 118 helicopter arrived on site with the winch, helicopter rescue technician and dog unit who made sure that those present (all equipped with Artva detector) were fine and that no one was missing.

The rescuers then carried out a brief safety clearance before returning. The Alpine Rescue of Auronzo and the Guardia di Finanza are ready to intervene in Misurina. The avalanche, which had a front of about fifty meters, descended the entire length of the gully.

