Home News Avalanche in Cortina, a ski instructor dies
News

Avalanche in Cortina, a ski instructor dies

by admin
Avalanche in Cortina, a ski instructor dies

Victim of an avalanche, a woman who was buried yesterday by a mass of snow that fell near the “Nuvolau” refuge in Cortina d’Ampezzo, in the province of Belluno, died during the night in Treviso hospital.

the victim, Julia Ramelli, 34 years old, a ski instructor from Venice, was with a friend of hers while she was climbing up the mountain between Gusela and Nuvolau with seal skins. Both were hit by the avalanche, he just grazed, she completely overwhelmed. The skier raised the alarm when he saw her friend disappear under the white blanket but the conditions of the woman, rescued and transported by helicopter to the Treviso hospital, immediately appeared very serious.

See also  Giorgio Brizio: "" It will be a vote for the future and we Fridays guys want to have our say "

You may also like

Zhang Ying participated in the group discussion of...

In view of the Chinese New Year, Beijing...

Jiashan County’s “Three Focuses” promote the process of...

Social housing in Treviso, here is the call...

my country successfully won the bid for Saudi...

Waste case Pordenone – Messaggero Veneto

Library, management changes: Lamon Servizi takes the field

Fog warning!From morning to morning, there is heavy...

Superbonus, total investments of 62.5 billion. Average of...

Here are all the new places in Treviso:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy