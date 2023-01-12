Victim of an avalanche, a woman who was buried yesterday by a mass of snow that fell near the “Nuvolau” refuge in Cortina d’Ampezzo, in the province of Belluno, died during the night in Treviso hospital.

the victim, Julia Ramelli, 34 years old, a ski instructor from Venice, was with a friend of hers while she was climbing up the mountain between Gusela and Nuvolau with seal skins. Both were hit by the avalanche, he just grazed, she completely overwhelmed. The skier raised the alarm when he saw her friend disappear under the white blanket but the conditions of the woman, rescued and transported by helicopter to the Treviso hospital, immediately appeared very serious.