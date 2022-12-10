Home News Avalanche in Val di Fassa: two ski mountaineers swept away, one in serious condition
Avalanche in Val di Fassa: two ski mountaineers swept away, one in serious condition

Avalanche in Val di Fassa: two ski mountaineers swept away, one in serious condition

A ski mountaineer, whose personal details are not yet known, was rushed to hospital after being overwhelmed by an avalanche, which detached in the San Nicolò pass area, in the Municipality of Sèn Jan di Fassa, in Trentino. The snow release with a front of about 50/70 meters and a length of about 300 meters involved two ski mountaineers who were at an altitude of 2,200 meters and were part of a group of seven: one was partially buried and managed to free, the other was buried completely by snow. The 112 call came around 1 pm from the excursion companions, who immediately began searching for the ski mountaineer with probes.

The single Trentino Emergency Centre, with the coordinator of the northern Trentino operational area of ​​Alpine and speleological rescue, requested the intervention of the helicopter while a team of operators from the Centro Fassa station went to the scene by snowmobile and on foot. Due to bad weather conditions, with poor visibility due to the presence of fog, the helicopter had to land in Predazzo. From there the helicopter rescue technician, the Alpine Rescue dog unit on duty at the Mattarello helicopter unit, the medical team, rescuers from the Centro Fassa, Alta Fassa and Moena stations and the firefighters were transported to high altitude by means of snowmobiles and quads.

Two Alpine Rescue and Police dog units began searching for the avalanche, while about forty rescuers carried out a search with probes. Around 2.20 pm the man was identified under the snow in serious condition, was dug up and entrusted to the care of the medical team. Since the fog did not allow the helicopter to approach for recovery, the man was transferred to the valley by land, entrusted to the ambulance and then to the helicopter and urgently transferred to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento. The talk ended around 4.30pm.

