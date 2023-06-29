Avalanche of informal forced merchants from savings shopping centers to return to the streets – Diario La Hora

The vendors of the savings shopping malls in the Historic Center got tired of being robbed of their customers by the informals and decided to go out and compete in the streets. The Municipality prepares a response.

He Historic Center in Quito It is one of the busiest spaces for tourism in the capital. But since the pandemic restrictions ended it has overflowed with informal sellers. This situation has escalated so much that even the merchants who have stalls in the Savings Shopping Centers, also known as BBB, have taken to the streets.

The merchants who walk away from their stalls, assure that they do it because they are fed up that the informals make unfair competition in the streets and take away their potential clients. They add that the avalanche of informal workers is not only leaving them out of business, but is also generating a greater presence of delinquents, perception of insecurity and dirt.

Testimony

Wladimir Acuña, leader of the merchants of the Savings Shopping Centers, indicates that the Municipality promised to relocate the informal vendors. His union has proposed that they do it at the La Merced Shopping Center, located on Cuenca streets, between Mejía and Olmedo streets, since many stalls on that site are empty, precisely because of the informality.

The informals show openness to this action, says Acuña. Self-employed sellers, on the other hand, ask for guarantees that the space in which they are located has customers and does not become a ‘dead’ zone, where there is no business.

According to Acuña, the current authorities of the Municipality assured him that they are going to reactivate those sectors so that the merchants feel supported.

But, in addition, the Cabildo will seek to limit sales on the streets. For this, with the leaders of the ‘BBB’, they are drafting a regulation so that it can be applied in all shopping centersand “thus preventing people who have premises from joining informal vendors.”

Acuña justifies what his colleagues have done. He assures that the loss in sales for the people who work in the Savings Shopping Centers is almost total. “They pay rent, rates, and some compensation for the use of space, while informal sellers do not have these expenses, so they sell cheaper. This generates that people buy everything on the street and no longer enter.

Worry

The disorder in the Historic Center also worries restaurant owners. For Ricardo Sánchez, president of the restaurants in the Historic Center of Quito, the sector has regressed. Remember that with the former mayor Paco Moncayo, a decent and dignified space was regularized so that these people can carry out their work, which are now the Savings Shopping Centers. But now the opposite is happening: they have taken to the streets again.

“This issue has gotten out of hand. The vendors of the Savings Shopping Centers began to protest last year because those who are outside are in direct competition with them. Now, the merchants have begun to mark the streets and go out to sell. This has generated even more overpopulation of informal vendors in the streets of the Historic Center, mainly on Chile street ”, she assures.

This is more evident on weekends. From the sector of La Marín to El Tejar, to the west, there are thousands of people and vendors walking in the streets with little municipal control.

Sánchez also warns that there are people who sThey pose as sellers. They mingle with tourists and steal. “When the Police go to act, they say they are vendors,” says the owner of the San Ignacio restaurant.

The leader proposes that sellers can be trained and occupy an Artisan Center, since the Historic Center does not have a space of this type. “In this way, the lives of these people would be changed, improving their income and their vision,” he says.

“Informal vendors damage the image of the area. Chile street, the door of the Government Palace, is full of vendors, from El Tejar to La Marín, that street should be called the street of the dollar”, he says. CE

How to keep sellers in these spaces?

In the District Trade Coordination Agency they want to help vendors in the new spaces. For this, they seek to guarantee that they are “linked to commercialization, not only that they have a good location, but that it is a site where commercial activity can be carried out dynamically and adequately,” according to sources from those entities. They also ensure that sellers of any nationality will benefit.

Penalties for people using public spaces for sales without permission is $225. But right now, the streets are so crowded with vendors, and there are no penalties. The mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, ordered that the zonal administrations designate the spaces to be used by the informals. So far, they have created work groups to study what these spaces could be.

Location

Savings Shopping Centers

New Dawn, José López y Mejía.

El Tejar, Mejia and Jose Lopez.

Brother Miguel, Imbabura and Mejía.

La Merced, Chile and Imbabura.

Passage Sanguña, Mideros and Imbabura.

Ipiales Mires, General Mires and Mejía.

Ipiales North, Av. Marshal Sucre and George Stone.

Grenada, Chile and Cuenca.

Montufar, Montufar and San Martin.

San Martín, Pichincha and Inclana.

Ipiales South, Moran Valverde and Marshal Sucre.

Chiriyacu, on Gualberto Pérez and Alamor streets.

