Home News Avalanche overwhelms three ski mountaineers in Auronzo: all unharmed
News

Avalanche overwhelms three ski mountaineers in Auronzo: all unharmed

by admin
Avalanche overwhelms three ski mountaineers in Auronzo: all unharmed

Avalanche overwhelms three ski mountaineers in Auronzo. The men, all equipped with Artva, managed to pull themselves out of the snow, also helped by other skiers present in the area, and were not injured.

The alarm went off around 10. Immediately the helicopter of Suem of Pieve di Cadore took off in the direction of Auronzowhere, between Pogoffa fork e Snow Forkan avalanche had triggered involving three ski mountaineers at an altitude of 2,400 metres.

The three, remaining half buried, had managed to pull themselves out of the snow by themselves, helped by other skiers present (about thirty in all), without reporting any consequences.

The Auronzo gully where the avalanche that swept over the three ski mountaineers fell

Disembarked with the winch, helicopter rescue technician and dog unit made sure that those present (all equipped with Artva) were well and that no one was missing. The rescuers then carried out a brief safety clearance before returning.

Ready to intervene a Measure the Alpine Rescue of Auronzo and della Finance Guard. The avalanche, which had a front of about fifty meters, descended the entire length of the gully.

See also  Head-on collision between two cars, a woman is serious

You may also like

Two cars collide and one ends up in...

Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose...

Maneuver, the “save football” rule arrives. Criminal shield...

An effective system of yesteryear guards our digital...

Insider: Zhengzhou Foxconn’s 300,000 people are infected with...

Colleretto Giacosa, the Piedmontese innovation pole of Life...

Firm confidence in development and ride the wind...

Qatargate, the Democratic Party suspends Cozzolino Letta: “I...

A U-turn in China’s Economic Policy?What signals did...

He gets out of the car after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy