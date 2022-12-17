Avalanche overwhelms three ski mountaineers in Auronzo. The men, all equipped with Artva, managed to pull themselves out of the snow, also helped by other skiers present in the area, and were not injured.

The alarm went off around 10. Immediately the helicopter of Suem of Pieve di Cadore took off in the direction of Auronzowhere, between Pogoffa fork e Snow Forkan avalanche had triggered involving three ski mountaineers at an altitude of 2,400 metres.

The three, remaining half buried, had managed to pull themselves out of the snow by themselves, helped by other skiers present (about thirty in all), without reporting any consequences.

The Auronzo gully where the avalanche that swept over the three ski mountaineers fell

Disembarked with the winch, helicopter rescue technician and dog unit made sure that those present (all equipped with Artva) were well and that no one was missing. The rescuers then carried out a brief safety clearance before returning.

Ready to intervene a Measure the Alpine Rescue of Auronzo and della Finance Guard. The avalanche, which had a front of about fifty meters, descended the entire length of the gully.