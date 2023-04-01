Home News Avalanches in Norway: an Italian is dead
Avalanches in Norway: an Italian is dead

Two others were injured, one seriously, while the others were unharmed. The group was on the Kavringtinden peak, a mountain almost 1,300 meters high, a destination for hikers

(Ansa)

A group of five Italians got involved in one of four avalanches that hit northern Norway. The site reports it Aftenposten quoting the police: one of them died, while two others were injuredone seriously, while the others are unharmed.

On the Kavringtinden peak

The group was on the Kavringtinden peak, a mountain almost 1,300 meters high, a destination for hikers. Today, in the region – according to the media – avalanches were also recorded in three other areas of North-Troms, with a total toll of four dead.

In the locality of Reinoya, a small island in Nord-Troms of about 300 inhabitants, an avalanche hit a farm, dragging it into the sea. A man and a woman were found dead in the water, as well as a hundred head of cattle. The municipality has evacuated the other residents. In Storlett, in the municipality of Nordreisa, an avalanche involved another group of foreign tourists. One person was found lifeless. A fourth avalanche caused no casualties. The police advised anyone not to move to the mountains in the area due to the bad weather conditions. A red alert has been issued for both today and tomorrow in several locations.



