Home » Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification
News

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification

by admin
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the “Company”) advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 8, 2023 at 15:00 hrs, at Hamilton Princess and Beach
Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HMCX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

See also  What to do and where to go in Canavese at the weekend

You may also like

Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG: The shareholders accept all...

Migrants accelerate their pace and transform Texas city...

Colombian youth tennis won 15 international awards

Expansion of the bouldering center – one million...

Telangana intermediate annual exam results will be released...

Universidad del Valle reissued a book by César...

Allegations against Imran Khan’s serving army officer unacceptable:...

This is how the winners of the 56th...

Rieder fire brigades with a new conference format

Victoria Beckham amused the followers of the photo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy