Home » Avant-gardes of the 20th century at Palazzo Blu with works in the Philadelphia museum – News
News

Avant-gardes of the 20th century at Palazzo Blu with works in the Philadelphia museum – News

by admin
Avant-gardes of the 20th century at Palazzo Blu with works in the Philadelphia museum – News

They are the masterpieces of the 20th century avant-gardes, with works by Chagall, Dalì, Duchamp, Kandinsky, Mirò and Picasso, but also by Matisse, Mondrian, Klee, Ernst and Gris, the protagonists of the autumn exhibition at the Palazzo Blu in Pisa which from 28 September to 7 April it will host paintings and sculptures from the collections of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, one of the most important and internationally recognized museum and exhibition centers for its art collections. The Pisan museum announced it, specifying that “the exhibition, curated by Matthew Affron, curator of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, with the scientific advice for the Pisan presentation of the art historian Stefano Zuffi, will be a unique opportunity to admire some points of reference of the European art of the first decades of the ‘900”. The itinerary of the exhibition will open with a “Self-portrait” by the 25-year-old Picasso and will continue, the curators announce, “like an intense ‘timeline’ in which the works will be accompanied by visual, sound and multimedia installations, to place them in the sequence of events historical and cultural events from the end of the ‘Belle Époque’ up to the outbreak of the Second World War, to conclude with a highly evocative work of high symbolic value: the ‘Crucifixion’ painted by Chagall in 1940″. “The Philadelphia Museum of Art – writes Palazzo Blu in a note – is a national and international reference for art, boasting world-famous collections and internationally recognized exhibitions where the works of the European avant-gardes have a particularly dense and significant presence The credit goes to the collectors, under whose direction the Philadelphia Museum of Art continued to grow throughout the 20th century, including Marcel Duchamp himself, who was commissioned to carry out a survey of the main North American museums to identify the best locations for art of the 20th century, chose the Philadelphia Museum of Art as the most appropriate venue”.

See also  Legendary soprano Grubelova passed away 3 years ago, Guangzhou performance caused a sensation

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

Biker dies trying to help his friend

China’s Leadership Reshuffle Raises Questions About the Future...

Temporary closures on Santa Marta beaches for environmental...

Serie C, published call for TV rights “Pacchetto...

Age and Ability: The Debate Over Holding Public...

Police pronounce on case of alleged violation at...

They accuse him of murdering his partner in...

Red Rainstorm Warning Issued in Jingmen and Huanggang,...

Is it possible to sweat while in the...

A girl found dead in Terra Nostra

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy