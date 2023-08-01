Avant-gardes of the 20th century at Palazzo Blu with works in the Philadelphia museum – News

They are the masterpieces of the 20th century avant-gardes, with works by Chagall, Dalì, Duchamp, Kandinsky, Mirò and Picasso, but also by Matisse, Mondrian, Klee, Ernst and Gris, the protagonists of the autumn exhibition at the Palazzo Blu in Pisa which from 28 September to 7 April it will host paintings and sculptures from the collections of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, one of the most important and internationally recognized museum and exhibition centers for its art collections. The Pisan museum announced it, specifying that “the exhibition, curated by Matthew Affron, curator of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, with the scientific advice for the Pisan presentation of the art historian Stefano Zuffi, will be a unique opportunity to admire some points of reference of the European art of the first decades of the ‘900”. The itinerary of the exhibition will open with a “Self-portrait” by the 25-year-old Picasso and will continue, the curators announce, “like an intense ‘timeline’ in which the works will be accompanied by visual, sound and multimedia installations, to place them in the sequence of events historical and cultural events from the end of the ‘Belle Époque’ up to the outbreak of the Second World War, to conclude with a highly evocative work of high symbolic value: the ‘Crucifixion’ painted by Chagall in 1940″. “The Philadelphia Museum of Art – writes Palazzo Blu in a note – is a national and international reference for art, boasting world-famous collections and internationally recognized exhibitions where the works of the European avant-gardes have a particularly dense and significant presence The credit goes to the collectors, under whose direction the Philadelphia Museum of Art continued to grow throughout the 20th century, including Marcel Duchamp himself, who was commissioned to carry out a survey of the main North American museums to identify the best locations for art of the 20th century, chose the Philadelphia Museum of Art as the most appropriate venue”.

