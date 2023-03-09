Home News Avatar Atakan became a father for the second time – Magazine News
News

Avatar Atakan became a father for the second time – Magazine News

by admin
Avatar Atakan became a father for the second time – Magazine News

2016 in the year Survivor Çağan Atakan Arslan, known as Avatar Atakan, joined All Star in 2022 and placed 9th.

Arslan, who is frequently on the agenda with his private life as well as his career, got married to Serap Korkmaz in 2017. The couple’s first baby, Leon Aslan Arslan, was born in 2018. The couple recently had their second baby.

Arslan The couple’s daughter, named ‘Zenia’, was born on Tuesday in a private hospital.

Posting the poses he posed with his wife and daughter on his Instagram account, which has 1.2 million followers, Arslan wrote the note “Welcome, Zenia Arslan. 07.03.2023. 04.51, 3,580 grams, 53 cm”.

Click for Other Magazine News

See also  An eco-monster in Rivarolo: "Our neighborhood is abandoned by the Municipality"

You may also like

in just three days there are 40 new...

First lady of Cedeño leads activities for Women’s...

Tragedy in Pericongo

U.S. DNI: China’s Refusal to Cooperate with Coronavirus...

In judgments on violations of the Highway Code,...

trinity cross

Kaleidoscope

Arera’s photography — idealista/news

Artists of Quetta who make pictures with feet

Composers who transform music in Colombia, Sayco exalts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy