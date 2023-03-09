2016 in the year Survivor Çağan Atakan Arslan, known as Avatar Atakan, joined All Star in 2022 and placed 9th.

Arslan, who is frequently on the agenda with his private life as well as his career, got married to Serap Korkmaz in 2017. The couple’s first baby, Leon Aslan Arslan, was born in 2018. The couple recently had their second baby.

Arslan The couple’s daughter, named ‘Zenia’, was born on Tuesday in a private hospital.

Posting the poses he posed with his wife and daughter on his Instagram account, which has 1.2 million followers, Arslan wrote the note “Welcome, Zenia Arslan. 07.03.2023. 04.51, 3,580 grams, 53 cm”.

