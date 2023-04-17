Avellino, signed ‘Zeus protocol’ against ill-treatment – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AVELLINO, APRIL 17 – A tool to prevent criminally relevant conduct in terms of mistreatment in the family environment and for the re-education of the protagonists of gender-based violence and persecution. It is the “Zeus Protocol” signed between the Avellino Police Headquarters and the “A Voce Alta” association of Salerno and the Acli of Avellino, promoters of the TE.MI project. (Sportello Uomo Maltrattanti, ed) for the fight against violence and for good practices.



The protocol, promoted by the Ministry of the Interior, is already active in other Italian cities: it extends the effectiveness of the “admonition” of the Quaestor for violence attributable to domestic violence by intervening “before the abuser reaches criminally relevant conduct”.



The protocol, signed with the associations by the Quaestor of Avellino, Maurizio Terrazzi, and by the director of the anti-crime police, Bianca Della Valle, also provides for the taking charge of the cautioned men with the assignment to a multi-professional team. (HANDLE).

