Avengers: Infinity War – did Thanos kill the Collector? Answers James Gunn

Reconnecting to a joke from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a fan asked James Gunn to reveal the fate of the Collector (Benicio Del Toro). So let’s find out what the director said.

James Gunn has conquered the box offices around the world with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the last chapter of the trilogy that began more than ten years ago. The cinecomic has raised many doubts and perplexities, to which the director always readily responded via their social channels. In recent weeks, the filmmaker has indeed revealed the fate of the Collectorambiguous character played by Benicio Del Toroof which there was no more news from the epilogue of Avengers: Infinity War.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has revealed the fate of the Collector?

In the MCU, the Collector owns the Reality Stonekept – along with many other rare items – on Everywhere (Knowhere), a kind of citadel built inside the head of a dead Celestial. In Avengers: Infinity War then comes joined by Thanosin search of the Infinity Stones. The cinecomic, however, does not clarify whether the Collector fell victim to the madness of the Mad Titan. To dispel the doubt, as he mentioned, he thought about it James Gunn. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in fact, it is briefly mentioned that the team led by Peter Quill bought it from Collector Knowhere, to use it as a new base of operations. It is legitimate, therefore, to wonder if the bizarre character is therefore survived. A fan then asked the question directorwhich yes is limited to answering – laconically – “Yes”.

@JamesGunn Hello, can you still clarify a doubt for us, in the production notes of Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 it is mentioned that the guardians have bought Knowhere from the collector, does that mean that he survived Thanos’s attack in infinity war? thank you pic.twitter.com/z8qxxbGOnz — Cinemascomics (@Cinemascomics) May 24, 2023

At present, however, it’s unclear if Benicio Del Toro will return to the MCU and whether the Collector will still have a role in the intricate storylines of Phases 5 and 6. As fans wonder about the fate of the character – who debuted in the post-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World and then appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy – some actors of the trilogy directed by James Gunn have already confirmed that they no longer want to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zoe Saldana has in fact confirmed that he hopes a re-casting of his character will be doneGamora, while Karen Gillan revealed of wanting to follow James Gunn to DC Studios – where she hopes to be cast as Poison Ivy. Chris Pratt, however, would like to reprise the role of Star-Lord, if presented with the opportunity. After his brief foray into the world of cinecomics, Benicio Del Toro has continued his career always moving between large productions and independent projects and is currently absent from the scene since 2021 – when he took part in No Sudden Move by Steven Soderbergh e The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson. James Gunnfor his part, is busy with the directed by Superman: Legacywhich will debut in theaters on July 11, 2025. All that remains is to wait for new ones updates about the future of the – remaining – Guardians of the Galaxy and the unlikely return of the Collector.