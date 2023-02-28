After the limited success of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans are clamoring for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to be written by another screenwriter, and not by Jeff Loveness.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiered in theaters on February 15thsanctioning the beginning of the MCU Phase 5. The cinecomic – that got on Rotten Tomatoes a score of 53% – it was though panned by critics and audiencesagrees in criticizing some aspects of the film, including the use of CGI – often described as “embarrassing” – and the film script, considered confusing, trivial and full of futile jokes. And it is precisely with regard to the script that a “revolt” has been unleashed on the web in recent days, aimed at convincing Marvel to hire another writer for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Jeff Lovenessformer author of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniais in fact currently involved in the drafting of the next MCU crossover film.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – will Jeff Loveness be fired from the role of screenwriter?

Fans, therefore, are clamoring for theJeff Loveness’ departure from Marvel Studios. The screenwriter, with a few TV series episodes behind him – The Office, Rick and Morty – and some Marvel and DC comics has therefore not convinced the public in his debut as the author of a feature film. On Twitter, in fact, there are many i posts that ironically comment on the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumia script – defining it “50 Shades of Kang” – and Loveness’s involvement in the drafting of Avengers: The Kang Dynastya fundamental piece of Phase 6 of the MCU.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty ed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania however, they have in common the presence of Kang the Conqueror, villain of the “Mutliverse Saga” and the only element that convinced the public of the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise. Loveness, therefore, could prove to be the best choice for writing the screenplay of the cinecomic expected for the 2 maggio 2025 – the author, after all, is already working on the script. At the moment no further details on the plot are known, even if the first theories on the Avengers have already appeared on the web, which could form the team capable of defeating Kang and – presumably – the variants of him. The final chapter of Phase 6, Avengers: Secret Warsis instead expected for the 1° maggio 2026. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brought back to the screen Scott Lang Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the other historical members of the saga: Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang) and Jonathan Majors (Kang the conqueror) then made their debut in the cinecomic, flanked by an old acquaintance of fans, Corey Stoll – face of Darren Cross, the villain Hornet transformed by Kang into MODOK To find out if the controversy that arose on Twitter will lead to the replacement of Jeff Loveness as screenwriter of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty all that remains is to wait for new updates.