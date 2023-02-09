One month later: uncertainty

In March, the community called the media, because they felt adrift, no one told them anything about a process that is missing everything in one year. In those days, the presence of an interdisciplinary social care group was needed, which they claim they have never seen. Mrs. Chavarriaga says that “Neither grandparents nor children were cared for by a psychologist, although we registered them and they told us that the support in that subject was going to arrive but we have never seen it. If you go and talk to them about this topic right now, people cry (her eyes water)”.

The fear of all of them was that the river would rise, that it would come out, they never imagined that the mountain was going to come upon them. Every day they were amazed at how the jets increased. The mayor’s office only calls them to bring documents and they say that for the bonuses they have to insist so they don’t forget, there are $100,000 that can only be claimed in Éxito and allies, which makes us wonder what kind of calculation they did, if they knew they were large families.

They report that they do not know how they manage to get up every day to continue fighting for it, the first days it was impossible to close their eyes, they spent them sitting at the doors, the alert was imminent. On the other side were the thieves and they organized themselves as best they could so they didn’t take anything. Most of the affected families totally lost two members. Where is the psychological monitoring of the families? “Nobody took care of the emotional stability, for example, of one of the twins, who is from there to here, because the grandmother who raised them died a month before the tragedy and just a month after that they reached the age of majority.”

*March 26: the blockade

The order to be enforced by the First Municipal Police Inspection issued on March 8, 2022, was covered by Law 1523 of 2012, through which Mayor Carlos Maya appealed to Disaster Risk Management and that by decree ordered the vacancy of properties between 25th and 27th streets with Avenida del Río, due to the landslide on the north slope of the Otún river, which occurred on February 8 and which was to be effective yesterday, March 25, starting at 8:00 a.m. A.M

The owners and holders of the properties were notified of the procedure, they say, eight days before by means of photocopies that were pasted on the gates of the houses, because they assure that they did not sign any document that gave them notice.

*April 5: eviction and demolitions

Between 24th and 26th streets, Stella Chavarriaga says that there were 14 houses and 17 families. “We are all dispersed throughout different sectors, paying rent, the mayor’s office delivers $332,000 every three months and we must go to sign but only the one who rents from one claims it, they visit and we have to bring papers each time. The thing is that most of us pay rents of $450 and $500 thousand, because in the sector you can’t find houses for $350,000, the families had to divide, because they don’t rent for so many”.

The Ombudsman, Family Welfare, and even a military cordon were present to get them to evict, but they did not ask if the children were still in school or not. “It is a disobligation of the administration with us the victims.”

Paula Andrea Rodríguez “We have not seen any security scheme, everything is being stolen from unoccupied houses. We want a solution, they could start by bringing us a psychologist, because thunder sounds and we all get up, the children cry, we are very affected ”.