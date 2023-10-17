Home » Aventa: News from two projects
News

Aventa: News from two projects

by admin
Aventa: News from two projects

Aventa can hand over a project in Vienna on schedule. This is a residential building project in the 14th district with a living space of around 700 square meters. In total, the project includes nine residential units and an underground car park on the edge of the Vienna Woods. Demolition work on another project began a few days ago in Traiskirchen near Vienna. Around 20 kilometers south of the capital

See also  Cinema, Tony Walton, costume designer of “Mary Poppins” and ex-husband of Julie Andrews, has died

You may also like

POLICE EVENTS « CDE News

Peruvian Police Seize $2 Million Worth of Counterfeit...

With 200 police officers on the Cesar highways,...

New Holland Agriculture Took Center Stage at the...

Guapo´y Paraguayan film premieres next October 26

Cuban Actor Carlos Massola Speaks Out: Feeling Censored,...

Come back and play: new case of fluid...

SP criticizes open school renovations in Eferding and...

Travelers Warned of Fake Uber Scam Targeting Miami...

Sepoy Waris Khan Shaheed laid to rest with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy