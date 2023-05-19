Average annual inflation in the euro area reaches its highest rate in five months

The inflationary increase was driven by the rise in the prices of food, alcohol and tobacco, followed by services, non-energy industrial goods and energy.

Average annual inflation in the euro area reached its highest rate in five months in April, since the consumer price index registered an increase of 7% compared to the month of March, which was 6.9%, according to data presented this Wednesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Among the 20 countries that use the euro as their currency, Hungary registered the highest inflation rate (24.5%), followed by Latvia (15,0 %) y Czech Republic (14.3%). On the other hand, the lowest levels were reported in Luxembourg (2.7%), Belgium (3.3%) and Spain (3.8%).

Eurostat specified that the increase in year-on-year inflation in the euro area was driven by rising prices of food, alcohol and tobacco (2.75 percentage points), followed by services (2.21 pp), non-energy industrial goods (1.62 pp) and energy (0.38 pp). As for the core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy prices, it fell slightly to 5.6%, although it remained close to the all-time high of 5.7% recorded in March.

According to specialized media, inflation remained considerably above the target of the European Central Bank (ECB) which set it at 2%, which indicates that there is a possibility that the European authorities will implement measures to curb the rise in inflation.

The ECB announced on May 3 the rise in its interest rates by 25 basis points. Thus, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal credit facility and the deposit facility increased to 3.75%, 4.00% and 3.25%, respectively. .