Average: Lift in Schöneck should run again at Pentecost

The chairlift stopped on Sunday due to a defect. 33 people had to persevere at a dizzy height and sometimes only after hours were rescuers freed from their predicament. Around 100 helpers from the fire brigade, mountain rescue service and technical relief organization were on duty. According to the managing director, those affected were very calm. Such operations would be trained every year.

However, the mountain bikers’ bikes are still on the lift – they would only be recovered when the train was running again, said Braun. Then they would be returned to their owners or to the rental station. According to information from MDR SACHSEN, there are 20 bicycles on site.