Home » Average: Lift in Schöneck should run again at Pentecost
News

Average: Lift in Schöneck should run again at Pentecost

by admin
Average: Lift in Schöneck should run again at Pentecost

Mountain bikers’ bikes are still on the lift

The chairlift stopped on Sunday due to a defect. 33 people had to persevere at a dizzy height and sometimes only after hours were rescuers freed from their predicament. Around 100 helpers from the fire brigade, mountain rescue service and technical relief organization were on duty. According to the managing director, those affected were very calm. Such operations would be trained every year.

However, the mountain bikers’ bikes are still on the lift – they would only be recovered when the train was running again, said Braun. Then they would be returned to their owners or to the rental station. According to information from MDR SACHSEN, there are 20 bicycles on site.

Rescued mountain biker praises the effort

Among the guests sitting in the elevator was Veit Niedergesäß from Berlin. “We’re actually from Berlin and wanted to ride downhill a bit,” he says. “We were just going up when there was a jolt and the gondola stopped. Then we saw the first fire engines driving.” After that it went very quickly. “They put us in a kind of diaper, we got a harness and a belt. And then they roped us down very comfortably. Hats off. Everything worked great.”

We were put in a kind of diaper, we got a harness and a belt. And then they roped us down super comfortably. Hats off. Everything worked great.


Veit Niedersäss
passenger from Berlin

Schöneck’s mayor, Isa Supplie, was also on site quickly and observed the operation at close range. Her conclusion: “It was a well-established team. From my point of view, the emergency went very well. Nobody was injured. A shock for Sunday, but it ended well.”

See also  Paul: Don’t worry about Ayton Bridges’ contract extension. This is the business part of the game.

You may also like

Xi Jinping wrote back to encourage garbage sorting...

Racing wheelchair: Thomas Geierspichler is already in good...

They steal 15 vehicles from an Ambacar warehouse

They enjoyed the Scout Risaralda Games

Image or well-being

They reveal videos of sexual acts in Cálamo...

Uvira: the opposition bloc denounces the growing insecurity

The energy transition must be at a minimum...

Children find dead woman in schoolyard in Recklinghausen...

Due to the low water level, heavy vehicles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy