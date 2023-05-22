Average: Lift in Schöneck should run again at Pentecost

Mountain bikers’ bikes are still on the lift
The chairlift stopped on Sunday due to a defect. 33 people had to persevere at a dizzy height and sometimes only after hours were rescuers freed from their predicament. Around 100 helpers from the fire brigade, mountain rescue service and technical relief organization were on duty. According to the managing director, those affected were very calm. Such operations would be trained every year.
However, the mountain bikers’ bikes are still on the lift – they would only be recovered when the train was running again, said Braun. Then they would be returned to their owners or to the rental station. According to information from MDR SACHSEN, there are 20 bicycles on site.
Rescued mountain biker praises the effort
Among the guests sitting in the elevator was Veit Niedergesäß from Berlin. “We’re actually from Berlin and wanted to ride downhill a bit,” he says. “We were just going up when there was a jolt and the gondola stopped. Then we saw the first fire engines driving.” After that it went very quickly. “They put us in a kind of diaper, we got a harness and a belt. And then they roped us down very comfortably. Hats off. Everything worked great.”
Schöneck’s mayor, Isa Supplie, was also on site quickly and observed the operation at close range. Her conclusion: “It was a well-established team. From my point of view, the emergency went very well. Nobody was injured. A shock for Sunday, but it ended well.”