Online message – Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Sales tax | Average rate taxation only for domestic agricultural and forestry operations (BFH)

The average rate taxation according to Section 24 UStG only applies to domestic agricultural and forestry operations (BFH, judgment of March 22, 2023 – XI R 14/21; published on September 7, 2023).

background: According to Section 24 Paragraph 1 Sentence 1 No. 3 UStG in the version of the disputed year 2018, the sales tax “for sales carried out within the context of an agricultural and forestry business” is to be set at 10.7% if it does not relate to deliveries or other services within the meaning of Section 24 Paragraph 1 Sentence 1 No. 1 or No. 2 UStG. In this case, the input tax must also be set at 10.7% of the assessment basis for these sales (Section 24 Paragraph 1 Sentence 3 UStG old version). This means that sales tax and input tax balance each other out, so that there is no payment burden for the taxable farmer and forester.

facts: What is disputed is whether domestic sales of a foreign farmer…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

