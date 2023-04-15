Average rates for agricultural and forestry operations (§ 24 UStG) (BMF)

Online message – Friday 04/14/2023

sales tax | Average rates for agricultural and forestry holdings ( § 24 UStG ) (BMF)

The BMF has the

UStAE in Sections 20.1 and 24.1a

UStAE changed ( Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from April 12, 2023 – III C 2 – S 7410/19/10001 :016).

background: In principle, taxation according to the fees received is an option for every entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs who pay their input tax according to average rates in accordance with

§ 23a UStG

calculate and farmers and foresters who calculate the average rate taxation for their sales

§ 24 UStG

apply, have under the other conditions of

§ 20 UStG the possibility of submitting an application for the calculation of the tax on the basis of the consideration received.

Checking the turnover limit of the

§ 24 paragraph 1 sentence 1 UStG takes place on the basis of sales within the meaning of

§ 1 Paragraph 1 No. 1 UStG (excluding sales tax) that the entrepreneur has achieved with his entire company in the previous calendar year, based on the type of taxation applied in the relevant calendar year (target taxation or actual taxation). This also applies to the extent that the entrepreneur has already paid the average rate of taxation in his company in the previous calendar year

§ 24 UStG

has applied.

Through writing

Section 20.1 UStAE essentially changed as follows:

In paragraph 1 sentence 1, the word “taxation” is replaced by the word “taxation”.

Sentence 2 is worded as follows: “In principle, taxation according to the fees received can be considered for every entrepreneur, insofar as he meets the requirements of the

§ 20 sentence 1 no. 1 to 4 UStG Fulfills.”

The following sentence 3 is inserted after sentence 2: “3 This also applies to entrepreneurs who calculate their input tax according to average rates

§ 23a UStG calculate, as well as for the average taxation of agricultural and forestry operations

§ 24 UStG.“

In addition, moreover

Section 20.1 UStAE replace the word “taxation” with the word “taxation”.

Section 24.1a paragraph 1 UStAE is essentially changed as follows:



Section 24.1a paragraph 1 sentence 5 UStAE will be deleted.

The previous sentence 7 is new sentence 6 and worded as follows: “In the case of sentence 5 and if the commercial or professional activity was only carried out in part of the previous calendar year, the total turnover is to be converted into a total annual turnover (cf. Section 19.3 para. 3)”

A notice: The letter applies to all open cases.

Those:

Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from April 12, 2023 – III C 2 – S 7410/19/10001 :016, published on the

Federal Ministry of Finance website

(il)

