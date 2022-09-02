The parish priest of San Pelino, Antonio Allegrittithe deputy mayor of Avezzano, Domenico Di Berardino and a municipal manager were enrolled in the register of suspects for the death of the 12-year-old girl, which took place on the afternoon of August 31, after the collapse of the wooden swing, on which she played, in the courtyard of the oratory of San Pelino, a hamlet of Avezzano, in the Aquila area. The three suspects are accused of manslaughter.

The prosecutor of Avezzano (L’Aquila) wants to shed light on the responsibilities of the death of Alessia Get, 12 years to be completed in November. The pm Maurizio Maria Cerrato is evaluating documents and deeds relating to the ownership of the play area. The knot to be solved concerns the management of the oratory, owned by the Curia, the area would be on loan for use to the Municipality of Avezzano and managed by a cooperative.

It will be the coroner Christian D’Ovidio to perform the examination on the body of the little girl. According to what has been learned, the pathologist should not perform an autopsy but a simple external reconnaissance.