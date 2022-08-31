She was playing on a swing from the parish oratory in San Pelino, a hamlet of Avezzano, when the wooden structure collapsed on her for reasons not yet clarified. An absurd death, unacceptable that of a 12-year-old girl, rescued in the first moments by a nurse who was on the spot, then by the 118 health workers. She Transported by helicopter rescue to the Avezzano hospital she died shortly after hospitalization. His injuries were too serious. On the tragedy, which has thrown the Marsican community into despair, the prosecutor of Avezzano (L’Aquila) has opened an investigation coordinated by the prosecutor Maurizio Maria Cerrato.

Heard children and adults who were on the playground

The investigations are conducted by the carabinieri of Avezzano, who intervened on the spot. Collecting various testimonies, the military have reconstructed a first dynamic of the incident. The military is continuing to listen to other people; at the time of the collapse of the structure there were also other children in the park.



The intervention of the municipal police on the scene of the tragedy (ansa)

The condolences of the Abruzzo governor

Hundreds of comments on the news that follow one another on social networks; among the phrases of condolence and disbelief, there are also those that underline how we talk a lot about safety and how, instead, we cannot with simple checks or maintenance interventions to protect the health and life of our children. “I just learned of the tragic news that hit the community of San Pelino – declares the president of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio – Dying at twelve is difficult to explain and accept. In my personal name and in the name of the entire regional council, I am close to the child’s family in this tragic moment “.



The screenshot of the “Marsica Live” page with the photo of the swing before the collapse

The June report on “Marsica Live”

On 12 June last, on the Abruzzo portal “Marsica Live”, the complaint of a resident of the small village in the Municipality of Avezzano appeared. Accompanied by three eloquent photos, the report spoke of a “state of abandonment” of the playground of the parish church. And of “total degradation” of the area. In one of the images published by the site, the swing made with pine logs. Most likely the same collapsed today overwhelming the poor little girl.