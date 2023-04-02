In total, 1,535 specimens of sea lions, 730 Humboldt penguins and eight chungungos stranded on the country’s coasts were found.

Chile has detected more than 1,500 dead sea lions during the first quarter of 2023, a considerable increase in the number of strandings of these animals that residents and leaders of the area described as “strange” and “worrying,” the National Service reported on Friday. of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Sernapesca) on its website.

In total, 1,535 specimens of sea lions, 730 Humboldt penguins and eight chungungos stranded on the country’s coasts were found. Specialists associate these deaths with H5N1 bird flusince the first case of this disease was recently confirmed in a sea lion in Chile.

