The airlines Avianca and Latam offered this Wednesday protection rates for passengers affected by the Ultra Air crisis, which announced today that as of Thursday it will suspend its operation in Colombia due to “adverse macroeconomic situations for the industry,” among other reasons.

Avianca, the company with the largest operation in the Colombian market, said in a statement that Ultra passengers with confirmed tickets from March 29 to April 1 “will be able to go to the airports to be relocated for free and according to availability.”

He also said that they will be able to “access special protection rates until April 9 exclusively at airport sales offices.”

Latam, meanwhile, “will make protection rates available per trip for Ultra travelers with tickets issued with a travel date until April 15.”

The idea, the company said, is to “offer an option for those passengers who cannot lose their travel plans for the Easter season.”

For its part, the Ministry of Transportation has requested Ultra Air the list of passengers for next week and will demand rescheduling, cash payment of the tickets sold, or that other airlines can serve the flights.

THE CASE OF ULTRA

Ultra, a low-cost company that had started operations in Colombia in February of last year, said in a statement on Wednesday that “it is unable to continue operating and offers excuses to employees, customers, suppliers and other interest groups that are affected By this situation”.

The low-cost airline assured today that “adverse macroeconomic situations for the industry, such as the increase in the cost of fuel and the exchange rate, generated a substantial increase in costs” for airlines, which “led them to operate at a deficit during the last months”.

“Additionally, the suspension of operations of the third largest airline in the country (Viva Air) put industry suppliers and aircraft lessors on alert, who began to demand immediate payments and even prepayments for supplies and services necessary to operation, which is unusual in this industry,” the company added.

This is the second airline to suspend operations in Colombia in recent weeks, as Viva Air made that decision on February 27 due to serious financial problems that left thousands of passengers on the ground.

According to the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, “several attempts were made to capitalize the sale of the airline” but “none of them prospered” and after “an extraordinary meeting for a capitalization” held today, “unfortunately the board of directors made the decision to deny capitalization”.

Ultra Air has been operating in Colombia for a year, during which it has transported more than 2 million passengers and has achieved more than 8% of the air market and generated more than 1,200 direct and indirect jobs. EFE