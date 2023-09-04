Home National Avianca announces 110 new weekly flights from El Salvador

Sep 03, 2023, 19:14 pm

The airline Avianca announced that it will be adding 110 weekly flights to the current offer in El Salvador, for the period November 2023 and March 2024.

The airline invested around 300,000 dollars in 12 kiosks at the El Salvador airport, and around 80 million dollars for each plane with which they will start the new operations. With these new destinations, Avianca will have 52 cities in the United States; 44 will connect with cities in Central America and 14 will link San Salvador with points in South America.

Avianca explained that, with the addition of the new frequencies, the cities of Los Angeles and Washington DC will go from three daily flights to four; San Salvador-New York from two will increase to three flights a day; weekly flights to San Francisco, California, will be 17. Similarly, the airline plans to have a new route to Oakland, California, by the end of this year.

Next PostVitrinnea opens its first physical store in San Salvador

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

