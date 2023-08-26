Avianca announces protection measures for Viva Air passengers

After the official notification and knowing in detail Resolution 47532 of 2023, issued by the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce -SIC-, Avianca implemented the guarantees that the same airline proposed several months ago. With this agreement, the SIC investigation is officially closed without any sanction against Avianca or its administrators.

According to the airline, the objective is to prioritize users affected by the suspension of Viva operations, starting today, August 25; therefore, Avianca indicated that it will protect those users who have valid and confirmed Viva tickets, with a scheduled flight date from today until September 30, 2024, presenting proof of the original reservation with Viva.

These are the measurements:

1. Free relocation, subject to availability and in order of arrival at the airport:

Users must go to the airports the same day their flight is scheduled or one day before, to be relocated depending on the availability of seats.

In the event that it is not possible to protect them on the same day, Avianca will allow users to seek travel on immediately subsequent dates, also subject to availability.

2. Special protection discount on the base fare with a confirmed seat, for the original flight date:

Users will be able to buy tickets at Avianca with a special protection discount, to reschedule their flight on the same day of the original reservation or one day later. In the event that there is no availability to fly on those dates, Avianca will offer other travel options as close to the day initially scheduled.

The discount will be 60% for M, L and XXL rates (where applicable) and 35% for S and XS rates, it will apply on the base rate. The base fare is the amount of the ticket without including fuel surcharges or any applicable taxes.

For this, they should call the Avianca Contact Center or go to the sales offices at the airports.

3. Special discount with confirmed seat, for a future date:

Avianca will offer users with Viva tickets who were unable to travel between June 2 and August 24, 2023, a 40% discount on the base fare for M, L and XXL fares and 20% for S fares and XS, to fly on the same route as the original ticket -Terms and Conditions* apply.

Viva passengers with tickets purchased to fly after August 24, 2023, who prefer to take advantage of this option due to date flexibility, instead of the benefit with the highest discount approved by the SIC described in number 2, can also benefit from this discount. .

To access these discounts, you must call the Avianca Contact Center or go to the sales offices at the airports.

It should be remembered that, regardless of this process and the agreements reached by Avianca and the SIC, since Viva suspended its operations, Avianca voluntarily activated the protection plan and relocated more than 173,000 Viva users, mostly free of charge. on national and international routes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

